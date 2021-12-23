Tributes
Assistant Navy Secretary says fuel tainted water from Red Hill is no crisis

Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dual investigations on the Navy’s tainted water crisis. The Pentagon’s Inspector General is probing the safety of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks and there are new details from an internal Navy review.

The Navy says its tanks are essential for defense, a one-of-a kind facility from the West Coast to the Indian Ocean. The fuel could be used by Hawaii’s national guard, airport and HECO during a crisis, but during a high stakes hearing this week, there were several revelations about spills and the quality of the tanks.

The Navy is fighting the state’s emergency order to cease operation and drain its 80-year-old underground fuel tanks at Red Hill, but the Assistant Secretary of the Navy acknowledges it may have to.

“As a result of those findings, if it’s indicated that defueling of one or more tanks should be necessary, the Department will take that action,” said James Balocki, Assistant Secretary of the Navy.

The Navy’s preliminary investigation found a November 20 spill of 14,000 of fuel and water from a fire supression drain line was likely the cause of the contaminated drinking water, but now Navy engineers think that spill is linked to a May 6 pipeline break.

Initially thought to have released 1,600 gallons of fuel, Navy engineers now believe the earlier release may have spilled 19,000 gallons of fuel.

“I and others have a working theory that’s still under investigation, that fuel at least some of that was released into a lower tunnel by tanks 18 and 20,” said Capt. James Meyer, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command.

After testimony from the Navy and state health department, it was revealed only 14 of 20 tanks even have fuel that’s because two are semi-permanantly out of service and four are under repair or inspection. Some of those tanks have gone 20 to 40 years without inspection.

“That’s unacceptable. That’s something that we as a delegation have been working on to find out which tanks have been inspected to the highest levels,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

There’s conflict within Navy ranks on how bad the situation is with more than 5,000 people reporting illnesses, more than 3,000 families displaced and 93,000 people told by state health officials not to drink the water.

“Do you consider the events at Red Hill to be a crisis,” said Ella Foley Gannon, Honolulu Board of Water Supply attorney.

“An urgent and compelling situation. Not a crisis,” said Balocki.

“Yes, it is a crisis any time we affect our service members,” said Capt. Meyer.

“I would describe a crisis a compelling threat to human life. I’ve been in combat so I know what crisis looks like. This is a situation that can be remedied with the resources that can be brought to bear,” said Balocki.

The Navy’s internal investigation is due in mid January. HNN reached out to the Pentagon to find out about its timeline and have not heard back.

