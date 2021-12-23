Tributes
64-year-old hiker rescued atop a snowed-out Mauna Kea trail

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A challenging rescue took place Tuesday evening on Mauna Kea’s Humuʻula Trail at the 13,000 foot elevation mark.

Officials said Mauna Kea rangers along with rescuers from the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Center trekked a mile in snowy, wintry conditions for an hour before finding the 64-year-old hiker.

Rangers rescued the man Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.
Rangers rescued the man Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.(Mauna Kea Rangers / UH)

After the man made several calls to 911, they found him via cellphone pinpointing in a small cave between Waiau Lake and the Maunakea Access Road.

They say he was able to walk out on his own, but was transported by personnel to a hospital.

Prior to starting the hike, the man registered with rangers at the Visitor Information Center as required. He filled out the forms, was briefed on the safety protocols and checked for the proper gear.

However, rangers said the man filled out the wrong contact number on his form, making efforts to contact him before sundown unsuccessful.

Officials urge people adventuring the slopes to be cautious of their surroundings and respectful.

“The public is asked to remember that the summit of Maunakea can be one of the most dangerous places in Hawaiʻi because of the extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location. Cell phone coverage is unreliable, and there is only one public emergency phone on the summit,” they said.

