Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wahine basketball falls, 70-63 to UNLV in non-conference finale

(Hawaii News Now)
By Dylan Chinen
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Women’s basketball team fell short in a 70-63 loss to UNLV this Tuesday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-6) fall to 0-3 when on the road and 2-3 in their last five games ending their non-conference schedule.

The Runnin’ Rebels (8-3) finish their non-conference schedule winning 4 of their last 5 games.

Leading the Wahine was Graduate forward Amy Atwell with a game-high 28 points totaling seven made three-pointers, one short of former teammate Julissa Tago who broke the program record with eight in 2018 against UC Irvine.

The ‘Bows Pressured the Rebels on the perimeter forcing the rebels to shoot 1 for 16 behind the arc, but 44 percent to UH’s 33 percent from the floor.

The Rebels attacked the paint as they scored 36 points down low to UH’s 12

The ‘Bows relied on Atwell’s hot hand as she has dropped 20 or more points in back-to-back games and 10 or more points in the past seven games.

Atwell was the only double-digit scorer on the team for the second time this season.

Big West Conference action will begin on Thursday, December 30th for the Wahine as they face UC Riverside in SRC Arena at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory in effect for Hawaii Island; officials urge caution on roadways
Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of ‘exponential’ spread in coming weeks
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway

Latest News

Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named the 2021 Polynesian College...
Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett named 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year
The Hawaii bowl is just days away, and as kickoff approaches, the two head coaches met this...
‘Bows head coach Todd Graham to face off with former assistant in 2021 Hawaii Bowl
Despite this being the first meeting between the two teams, UH head coach Todd Graham and...
‘Bows head coach Todd Graham to face off with former assistant in 2021 Hawaii Bowl
The Celebration is well underway in Columbus, Ohio — the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team was...
Defending National Champion Hawai’i Volleyball opens 2022 atop the AVCA preseason coaches poll