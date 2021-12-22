Wahine basketball falls, 70-63 to UNLV in non-conference finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Women’s basketball team fell short in a 70-63 loss to UNLV this Tuesday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Rainbow Wahine (3-6) fall to 0-3 when on the road and 2-3 in their last five games ending their non-conference schedule.

The Runnin’ Rebels (8-3) finish their non-conference schedule winning 4 of their last 5 games.

Leading the Wahine was Graduate forward Amy Atwell with a game-high 28 points totaling seven made three-pointers, one short of former teammate Julissa Tago who broke the program record with eight in 2018 against UC Irvine.

The ‘Bows Pressured the Rebels on the perimeter forcing the rebels to shoot 1 for 16 behind the arc, but 44 percent to UH’s 33 percent from the floor.

The Rebels attacked the paint as they scored 36 points down low to UH’s 12

The ‘Bows relied on Atwell’s hot hand as she has dropped 20 or more points in back-to-back games and 10 or more points in the past seven games.

Atwell was the only double-digit scorer on the team for the second time this season.

Big West Conference action will begin on Thursday, December 30th for the Wahine as they face UC Riverside in SRC Arena at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

