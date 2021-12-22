Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

USGS: Eruption at Halemaumau Crater has paused, break could last several days

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The eruption that began months ago at Halemaumau Crater has paused, the U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday.

Geologists said based on the length of recent breaks, this one could last several days.

All lava activity has remained contained within the crater, and at this time, there’s no sign of activity moving elsewhere on Kilauea.

The lava lake has risen roughly 226 feet since the eruption began on Sept. 29.

Thousands have flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see the spectacular show.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hawaii Island as heavy rain drenches...
Alerts in effect for Hawaii Island due to severe weather
A retired newspaper journalist wrote profiles of the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died aboard...
Retired journalist completes quest to tell stories of all casualties from USS Arizona
Vaccine generic image
Green urges other state officials to sign off on large-scale booster clinics ahead of Christmas
The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. and firefighters at the scene said the one-story was...
HFD investigating blaze at Aiea home that previously went up in flames