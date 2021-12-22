USGS: Eruption at Halemaumau Crater has paused, break could last several days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The eruption that began months ago at Halemaumau Crater has paused, the U.S. Geological Survey said Tuesday.

Geologists said based on the length of recent breaks, this one could last several days.

All lava activity has remained contained within the crater, and at this time, there’s no sign of activity moving elsewhere on Kilauea.

The lava lake has risen roughly 226 feet since the eruption began on Sept. 29.

Thousands have flocked to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to see the spectacular show.

