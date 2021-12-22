Portion of Waialae Ave. blocked off as HFD responds to a house fire
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Waialae Avenue was shut down Tuesday as firefighters responded to a building fire shortly before 6 p.m.
Waialae was closed in both directions from 4th Ave. to 2nd Ave.
City traffic cameras showed white smoke emanating from what appeared to be a low-rise apartment building.
So far, there’s no word on any injuries.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
