Portion of Waialae Ave. blocked off as HFD responds to a house fire

Traffic cameras showed white smoke coming out of a low-rise apartment building along Waialae...
Traffic cameras showed white smoke coming out of a low-rise apartment building along Waialae Avenue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Waialae Avenue was shut down Tuesday as firefighters responded to a building fire shortly before 6 p.m.

Waialae was closed in both directions from 4th Ave. to 2nd Ave.

City traffic cameras showed white smoke emanating from what appeared to be a low-rise apartment building.

So far, there’s no word on any injuries.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

