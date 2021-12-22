Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a murder investigation that began over the summer.
Authorities said a body was found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae back in July.
Officials said the body was located inside a burned minibus on the property, and the victim was burnt beyond recognition.
The remains were later identified as 45-year-old Ragojo Santos.
On Tuesday morning, police arrested Puanani Vierra on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.