Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a murder investigation that began over the summer.

Authorities said a body was found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae back in July.

Officials said the body was located inside a burned minibus on the property, and the victim was burnt beyond recognition.

The remains were later identified as 45-year-old Ragojo Santos.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested Puanani Vierra on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

