Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation

Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in July.(CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a murder investigation that began over the summer.

Authorities said a body was found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae back in July.

Officials said the body was located inside a burned minibus on the property, and the victim was burnt beyond recognition.

The remains were later identified as 45-year-old Ragojo Santos.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested Puanani Vierra on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

Latest News

Retired journalist Bobbie Jo Buel Carter just finished writing profiles of every man who was...
Retired journalist completes quest to tell stories of all casualties from USS Arizona
US Sen. Brian Schatz is calling on Hawaii schools to adopt the CDC’s “test-to-stay” strategy to...
Schatz urges schools to implement COVID testing to keep kids in the classroom
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hawaii Island as heavy rain drenches...
Alerts in effect for Hawaii Island due to severe weather
A retired newspaper journalist wrote profiles of the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died aboard...
Retired journalist completes quest to tell stories of all casualties from USS Arizona