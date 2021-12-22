Tributes
Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett named 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named the 2021 Polynesian College...
Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year on Wednesday.(Source/Polynesian Football Hall of Fame)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The Buckeye of Samoan ancestry now joins the likes of Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa and Penei Sewell as a recipient of the annual award that is presented to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that showcases great ability and integrity.

“We congratulate Haskell on an outstanding season,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “His accomplishments are a source of great pride for the Polynesian community.”

Garrett helped The Ohio State finish the 2021 season with a 10-2 record and a birth into the 2022 Rose Bowl.

The defensive tackle tallied 22 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a team leading 5.5 sacks on the season — the performance garnering First team All-Big Ten and First Team All-American honors.

Garrett was selected by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which is comprised of Polynesian Football Hall of famers, legendary coaches and select members of the media.

The Formal presentation of the award will be held during the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 21, 2022.

