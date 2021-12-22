Tributes
LIST: Where to get a booster shot amid Omicron variant concerns

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As concerns grow over the spread of the Omicron variant during the holidays, the state Department of Health is urging all eligible people to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

DOH said all adults age 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago should get a single COVID booster shot. Those who received their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster.

Health officials said teens age 16 and 17 can get a booster after at least six months of receiving their two-dose Pfizer vaccine. At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine for booster shots is authorized for this age group.

This new guidance comes as families and friends are expected to gather for the upcoming holidays and amid concerns of the Omicron variant.

WHERE TO GET A BOOSTER SHOT

CDC said a booster shot can strengthen immunity against the virus and can likely prevent severe illness.

Officials also urge people to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and stay home from work or school when feeling sick to mitigate exposure and prevent the spread of COVID.

