Healthier Hawaii: As COVID cases surge, healthcare workers prepare for possible rise in hospitalizations

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:39 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, Hawaii saw a sharp increase in COVID cases.

Dr. James Barahal is the medical director of Straub Doctors on Call, he explains how healthcare workers and hospitals are preparing for the potential increase in hospitalizations.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

