Hawaii reports 961 new COVID infections; 2 additional fatalities

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 961 new COVID cases Wednesday and two additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 95,254.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,074.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 6,485 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 866 were on Oahu
  • 58 on Maui
  • 21 on Hawaii Island
  • 7 on Kauai
  • 2 on Lanai
  • 1 on Molokai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also six people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

