Hawaii ranked second worst roads in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new ranking by Consumer Affairs, Hawaii was found to have the second worst roads in the nation.

Researchers gave Hawaii a D-plus on its Infrastructure Report Card. They said that there are 84 bridges and more than 664 miles of highway in poor condition.

Furthermore, residents surveyed in 2019 described roads as congested, uneven and full of potholes, and not consistently maintained. Consumer Affairs added that it didn’t appear that much progress to the roads has been made since.

The research team also said drivers in Hawaii pay $818 each year on average for costs related to driving on roads in need of repair.

The ranking was scored based on pavement roughness, road spending per capita and local sentiment.

The only state with worse roads according to the ranking is Rhode Island.

