Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Friday; a little turbulent for Santa when he arrives to the islands

By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect gusty trade winds to kick up!!! A high pressure fan building far north of the state will provide a windy and wet trade wind weather pattern across the islands through mid-week.

Expect numerous trade showers over most windward and mauka sections. The most unstable weather has been sitting over Hawaii Island.

The gusty trade winds will carry scattered trade showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. Clouds and showers will also likely develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. A Wind Advisory may be needed for some of the typically windier land areas, especially on parts of the Big Island and Maui County.

There appears to be enough instability near the eastern end of the state to allow for a few thunderstorms to develop across the Big Island again Monday afternoon. The trade winds may weaken as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Wind swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the next couple of days.

Surf along exposed east facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by late Monday or Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST .with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tracking trade winds that will kick it up a notch and become quite gusty - bringing us rough seas
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Tracking heavy pockets of rain plus blustery winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Weather

Most Read

Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of ‘exponential’ spread in coming weeks

Latest News

Tracking heavy pockets of rain plus blustery winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Weather
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tuesday's forecast
Forecast: Blustery conditions kick off the start of the winter season
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist for the start of the winter season
Forecast: Blustery conditions kick off the start of the winter season