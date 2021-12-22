Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers persist, drier conditions heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers persist, drier conditions heading in for the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:35 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, is expected Thursday through Christmas. Southeasterly winds and rain prone conditions may develop near Kauai Sunday, potentially spreading to all islands early next week.

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Wednesday for east facing shores. North facing shores will also experience surf heights just below HSA levels due to its higher criteria. This swell will lower very slowly through Friday then hold over the weekend while the swell shifts from a northeast direction. Expect surf heights to likely remain at or just above HSA levels for east facing shores.

