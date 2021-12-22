‘Bows head coach Todd Graham to face off with former assistant in 2021 Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Easypost Hawaii Bowl festivities continued on Tuesday with a press conference with Hawaii and Memphis’ head coaches at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Despite this being the first meeting between the two teams, UH head coach Todd Graham and Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield have a lot of history.

“All the guys that I’ve worked with are all great people first and foremost and then they’re great teachers.” Coach Graham told reporters.

It took an over 4,000 mile journey for Coach Silverfield to reunite with his former mentor in coach graham.

The current Memphis head ball coach was an assistant under Graham during his tenure at Arizona State.

“Ryan had been in the NFL with the Vikings and we hired him as an offensive analyst.” Coach Graham said. “One of the smartest and brightest young guys I’ve been around, obviously we had a lot of those guys on our staff, we’ve had a whole bunch of guys from that staff that have now gone on to be head football coaches.”

Coach Silverfield echoing praises for his former boss.

“I think anytime you see ten head coaches in Division I college football that have come from underneath his watch.” Coach Silverfield said. “That speaks volumes about the type of coach that coach Graham is, that the University of Hawaii has, he’s had success everywhere he’s been.”

The two teams will square off this Friday and with Silverfield coming out of the Todd Graham coaching tree, both squads present similar game plans, but coach says it all comes down to the ones playing the game.

“He knows me probably pretty well and I know him pretty well, but still were not going to play.” Coach Graham said. “Its going to boil down to the players on the field.”

“Its going to be the only game on Christmas eve right, so the entire country will be watching this game, that’s going to be a lot of fun.” Coach Silverfield said. “The opportunity to represent our universities, those logos will be seen throughout our country and throughout the world and I think that’s as important as anything.”

The 2021 Easy Post Hawaii Bowl is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

