Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl, leaving her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona charged Jacob Sullivan with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, KOLD reports.

Deputies said they were called in November to an urgent care clinic after the girl tested positive for the disease.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly told authorities Sullivan, an associate of the girl’s family, had assaulted her.

“Getting this sexual predator off the streets was our number one priority,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement. “I am pleased with our detectives for making quick work of this suspect. I pray that the victim finds comfort and healing. We stand with her and all victims of abuse. We are here for you.”

Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan was being held in the Pinal County Jail, and deputies said a judge ruled he was not eligible for bond based on the nature of the allegations.

Jail records indicate he is scheduled for arraignment next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains battered Maui and Hawaii Island, triggering flooding in some areas. (Image: Hawaii...
Flood advisory in effect for Hawaii Island; officials urge caution on roadways
Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of ‘exponential’ spread in coming weeks
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.
40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway

Latest News

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Dec. 22, 2021)
Watch ‘This is Now’: CVS and Walgreens limiting purchases of at-home COVID test kits
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado