As airports brace for holiday rush, officials advise travelers to plan ahead, arrive early

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holiday travel season in full swing, transportation officials are advising people to plan ahead as longer lines are expected.

Over the past several days, the TSA has been screening about 2 million people every day at airports across the country. And, officials say it’s going to get even busier as many rush to get home to family and friends for the holidays.

The state Transportation Department is asking anyone coming to the airport to be dropped off instead of parking a vehicle if possible.

Officials said during the Thanksgiving holiday, two of the three parking structures at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport — which have around 4,500 stalls — were near capacity.

They are also asking people to arrive early and allow for additional walking time to the ticket lobbies.

Sherilyn Kajiwara from Safe Travels Hawaii also reminded travelers entering Hawaii to upload their documents online — such as negative COVID test or proof of vaccination — to be exempt from quarantine. Those who do not provide these documents will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Furthermore, those with TSA-Precheck can check the status of their “Known Traveler Number” to beat long lines at screening. Officials said that number is good for five years. If it’s been longer than that, you’ll need to renew this added perk.

