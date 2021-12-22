40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police said a 40-year-old man has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the airport off-ramp.

Authorities said the man was riding an electric unicycle when he lost control. Police said he was ejected onto the roadway and struck by a Honda CRV driven by a 56-year-old woman.

Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Pali Momi Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At this time, police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 45th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 52 during same time in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.