Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

40-year-old riding electric unicycle killed after being struck by car on H-1 Freeway

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police said a 40-year-old man has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the airport off-ramp.

Authorities said the man was riding an electric unicycle when he lost control. Police said he was ejected onto the roadway and struck by a Honda CRV driven by a 56-year-old woman.

Officials said the man was not wearing a helmet.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the man to Pali Momi Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At this time, police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 45th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 52 during same time in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of ‘exponential’ spread in coming weeks
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hawaii Island as heavy rain drenches...
Alerts in effect for Hawaii Island due to severe weather
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says
Authorities said the remains of 45-year-old Santos Ragojo were found inside a burned minibus in...
Police arrest 26-year-old woman in connection with Waianae murder investigation
Kula Botanical Garden.
Devastation from Kona low forces longtime Kula family business to shut down indefinitely

Latest News

Supreme Court rules sweepstakes forfeitures improper
Supreme Court rules sweepstakes forfeitures improper
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 22, 2021)
Illegal game machine/FILE
Hawaii Supreme Court rules forfeitures of sweepstakes machines improper
Guy Hagi's Wednesday forecast.
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers persist, drier conditions heading in for the weekend