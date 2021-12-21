Water bottler sees big spike in orders because of Navy’s contamination crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Water Company’s machinery is working overtime to fill orders for bottled water that have spiked since the Navy’s contamination issue surfaced at Pearl Harbor and in military housing.

All branches of service have reached out to the company.

“We are getting massive amounts of orders for our five-gallon containers,” owner Daniel Gabriel said.

Orders and inquiries have also come from people who live close to the affected areas.

“We tell everybody come to us in Kalaeloa. If you want to get set up with water, we can take care of you much quicker,” Gabriel said.

He moved his operation from Halawa Valley to Kalaeloa two years ago. At Halawa, he got his water from the Board of Water Supply’s Halawa water shaft, that’s located above the Navy’s source.

He trusts BWS’ insistence that the water there is safe.

“But if there is going to be a contamination, that’s where it will start. For us being as far away as we are, we’re just counting our blessings,” he said.

Menehune Water Company is in Halawa Valley. It posted a page on its website, assuring customers that its Board of Water Supply source is separate from the Navy, tested regularly and safe to consume. Hawaiian Isles Water Company is also in Halawa.

Gabriel hopes for everyone’s sake, the contamination is contained,

“If it spreads and goes through Halawa aquifer, it’s a major catastrophe. What we have now is a catastrophe, but it can get worse,” he said.

He feels it’s misleading for the Navy to say the tainted water will be clear of fuel in 30 to 45 days

“It takes 25 to 50 years for anything you put in our ground to reach our water tables. So what’s they tell you? How long are we going to have to monitor this? This is not something that’s going to get fixed in two to three months,” he said.

Aloha Water is providing bottled water to three schools affected by the water problem. Gabriel said his plant will keep pumping out extra orders as long as the contamination crisis continues.

