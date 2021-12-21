UHERO: Omicron creates murky picture for state’s recovery in 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the islands were in the thick of the Delta surge a few months ago, the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization anticipated the state would weather the variant and resume its recovery next year.

However, the emergence of the Omicron strain has presented a new wildcard for any projections.

“There’s so much uncertainty,” said UHERO executive director Carl Bonham. “That’s really sort of the underlying theme of this forecast.”

As a result, UHERO’s latest forecast consists of three different projections — base, optimistic and pessimistic.

“Those differences are really quite large,” Bonham said. “They amount to about $2 billion in visitor spending in 2022 between our base forecast and our pessimistic and about one percentage point of unemployment and about 10,000 jobs. So the swing from the high scenario to the low scenario is about 20,000 jobs.”

Looking at 2022, a lot of those jobs are dependent on who’s visiting the islands.

Pre-COVID, Bonham says the state welcomed 2 million international visitors in 2019, but saw less than 100,000 in 2021.

Thankfully, mainland visitors filled the void, yet that’s expected to decline due to a number of factors.

“Higher inflation, higher travel costs, the pent-up demand has diminished and so, really we need that international market to come back to take the place of what’s expected to be not as strong of a domestic market next year,” Bonham said.

UHERO says Hawaii’s workforce has dropped 25,000 since before the pandemic and if COVID lingers and restrictions return, unemployment relief is going to take some time.

“In our low scenario, we assume that the labor force really doesn’t recover that much,” Bonham said. :That means that you don’t get as much job growth, you never get back to, in the next five to six years, you don’t get back to 2019 job levels because you don’t have the workforce.”

When it comes to reaching the optimistic scenarios, Bonham cites two factors that would help — more federal assistance and increased vaccinations and boosters to limit Omicron’s spread.

UHERO’s full forecast can be viewed by clicking here.

