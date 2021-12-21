Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

TSA screens 2 million people for fifth straight day

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019. (Source: CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:51 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday travel rush is only ramping up.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

In general, AAA expects more than 109 million people to travel 50 miles or more. That’s a 30% increase from 2020.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

Latest News

Strike signs are seen at the plant in Memphis, Tennessee. The workers have been on strike at...
Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract
President Biden plans to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for...
Biden to announce free COVID-19 tests amid shortage as Americans prepare for holiday gatherings
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Thousands of runner hit the pavement Sunday morning for the Honolulu Marathon.
As COVID infections rise, officials say no cases linked to Honolulu Marathon