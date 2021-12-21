Schatz urges schools to implement COVID testing to keep kids in the classroom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Sen. Brian Schatz is calling on Hawaii schools to adopt the CDC’s “test-to-stay” strategy to help students stay in school during the pandemic.

Schatz said children have already missed out on key parts of their education and that sending students home, who may have been exposed to COVID, will only hurt them in the long run.

“With this new protocol, we can recoup thousands of days of learning,” Schatz said. “We have to be as aggressive as possible in preventing learning loss and giving every student an opportunity to learn as much as they can.”

In a letter to DOE Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Hawaii Association of Independent Schools Executive Director Philip Bossert, Schatz explained that TTS policies include a combination of vaccination of eligible students and staff, frequent testing, contact tracing, masking inside schools, social distancing, ventilation, handwashing, and staying home when sick.

He said in taking these precautions, exposed students can remain in school in lieu of quarantining at home.

Schatz added schools that implemented “test-to-stay” strategies have similar transmission rates as schools without the policy.

