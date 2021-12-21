Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Driver sped through a red light moments before a deadly Big Island crash

Approximate area of the crash
Approximate area of the crash(Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed in a crash on Hawaii Island early Monday morning.

According to Big Island police, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the Keaau Intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street.

A 2004 Chevy Malibu was heading south when the driver, an unidentified man, ran a red light. He then struck a 2012 Dodge Ram that was heading west across Kipimana.

Police said because the driver of the Chevy was speeding, his vehicle traveled “more than 450 feet from the scene of the collision and rolled over several times before coming to rest on the highway shoulder.”

The man killed wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police added. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Dodge was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the death of the of the man. They are awaiting toxicology reports to see if drugs and alcohol also played a role.

This marks the island’s 26th fatal traffic collision of 2021 compared to 15 this same time last year.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 972 new infections, 2 COVID-related deaths
Waianae Boat Harbor
Man believed to be in his 30s shot, killed at Waianae Boat Harbor
Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
Police arrest murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu
COVID vaccine Hawaii
Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply on Monday reported that recent test results from water sources did...
BWS to test water sources on weekly basis, says latest results show no petroleum
Police provided this image of the suspected vehicle.
Hawaii Island police seek tips in suspected mail theft cases
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water coming out of their pipes during the...
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water during flushing process
More Navy water filters arrived on Oahu Sunday.
Navy spending $6 million on filtration system to clean up tainted water
Officials say that home flushing is expected to begin the Monday after Christmas.
Navy officials say that they expect to begin home flushing next week