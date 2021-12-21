Police: Driver sped through a red light moments before a deadly Big Island crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was killed in a crash on Hawaii Island early Monday morning.

According to Big Island police, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the Keaau Intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street.

A 2004 Chevy Malibu was heading south when the driver, an unidentified man, ran a red light. He then struck a 2012 Dodge Ram that was heading west across Kipimana.

Police said because the driver of the Chevy was speeding, his vehicle traveled “more than 450 feet from the scene of the collision and rolled over several times before coming to rest on the highway shoulder.”

The man killed wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police added. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Dodge was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the death of the of the man. They are awaiting toxicology reports to see if drugs and alcohol also played a role.

This marks the island’s 26th fatal traffic collision of 2021 compared to 15 this same time last year.

