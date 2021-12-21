Long-time Kula family business shuts down indefinitely due to catastrophic storm damage

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two weeks after a powerful storm dumped more than 20 inches of rain across the state, parts of Maui are still cleaning up.

A long-time family business in Kula is shut down indefinitely because of extensive damage.

“I don’t even know how we’re going to get this stuff out of here,” said Kula Botanical Garden General Manager Kevin McCord.

McCord’s parents opened Kula Botanical Garden in 1968. Located on the slopes of Haleakala, the garden is home to unique plants and draws thousands of visitors and locals every year.

Today it is riddled with storm debris.

“This has been our family’s pride and joy. We do this seven days a week for 50 years, and to see this part of it just wiped clean in 30 seconds is a lot,” McCord said.

McCord said they were wrapping up a Sunday night family dinner at his parent’s house on Dec. 5th when the storm hit.

“Fortunately, was at such a time when the family was out in the living room or the kitchen and not in bed, because one of the bedrooms actually had giant logs go right through,” he said. “They would have been seriously hurt or probably killed if they had been asleep at that point in time. So, there are small blessings.”

While the McCords are counting their blessing that no one was injured, McCord estimates there is hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to their property off Kekaulike Avenue.

It’s unclear when they will re-open to the public. McCord said not until they can get some help.

“It’s going to take big equipment and dump trucks and things to move that out. And as a small business, we don’t have that big slush fund to cover giant disasters.”

