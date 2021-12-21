Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Ige’s budget proposal includes plans to restore funding to services cut due to COVID

Gov. David Ige unveils his budget proposal for 2023 fiscal year.
Gov. David Ige unveils his budget proposal for 2023 fiscal year.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Monday unveiled his budget proposal, saying it will help restore funding for some services and programs that were cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This budget request is very different from budget requests of the previous two years, when we had to cut more than $1 billion, and all state agencies were forced to slash spending. This year, the economy has improved more quickly than anticipated,” Ige said.

Ige said Hawaii’s economy has improved quicker than anticipated because of more consumer spending, recovery of visitor arrivals and tax collections.

The biggest adjustments come in fiscal year 2023 — the state’s operating budget would be around $16.9 billion. That includes a more than 12% increase to general fund spending.

Both public schools and the University of Hawaii suffered significant budget reductions at the beginning of COVID, Ige said.

The budget restores and invests $689 million for public education — including $78.3 million for repairs and maintenance projects at state Department of Education schools and more than $32 million in extra pay to help address the teacher shortage.

For UH, the administration is requesting $86.5 million for modernization, tech renovation, equipment and more. The budget also addresses the state’s doctor and nursing shortages.

And over $96 million will go to COVID response, including the Safe Travels program and National Guard costs.

The Department of Public Safety will also receive over $17 million to help restore staffing to pre-pandemic levels.

Gov. Ige's budget by HNN on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 972 new infections, 2 COVID-related deaths
Waianae Boat Harbor
Man believed to be in his 30s shot, killed at Waianae Boat Harbor
Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
Police arrest murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu
COVID vaccine Hawaii
Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

Navy begins filtering of its water system.
Navy begins filtering its tap water
The process is part of an agreement by the Navy, EPA, the state health department and Army.
Navy starts flushing and filtering its drinking water
The total number of known Omicron cases in the state to 50 — 49 of which are on Oahu.
Monday's 5 p.m. Newscast
Aloha Water Company's supply line is pumping out extra orders for bottled water because of the...
Water bottler sees big spike in orders because of Navy’s contamination crisis