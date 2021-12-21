Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 707 new COVID infections; no additional deaths

Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for...
Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department's laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii(Audrey McAvoy | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 707 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 94,293.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,072.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 5,634 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 647 were on Oahu
  • 24 on Maui
  • 9 on Hawaii Island
  • 10 on Kauai
  • 1 on Lanai
  • 1 on Molokai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also 15 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

Latest News

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Officials said the Hawaiian monk seal, known as L11, died of an intentional gunshot wound to...
State, federal authorities seek information after Monk seal fatally shot on Molokai
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Hearing on Navy’s opposition to defuel underground tanks at Red Hill continues
Water from one of the water lines tainted by an apparent petroleum spill at Red Hill.
Thousands reported illness after drinking contaminated water, BWS says