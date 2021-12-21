Hawaii reports 707 new COVID infections; no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 707 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 94,293.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,072.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 5,634 cases detected.

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

647 were on Oahu

24 on Maui

9 on Hawaii Island

10 on Kauai

1 on Lanai

1 on Molokai

There were also 15 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

