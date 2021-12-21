Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island residents encouraged to donate in resort-wide food drive

The Food Basket
The Food Basket(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out to stamp out hunger during the holidays.

A food drive for The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank — which has been running since Black Friday — will come to a close on Thursday.

The Waikoloa Foundation is also matching every pound of food collected with a monetary donation.

“The pandemic has only heightened food insecurity on Hawaiʻi Island and the challenges local families face every day,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, executive director of The Food Basket. “We’re grateful for The Waikoloa Foundation’s generosity, support and keen understanding of what our community needs to survive and thrive.”

Community members can donate non-perishable food at the following locations:

  • The food court at the Queens’ Marketplace
  • A-Bay’s at the Kings’ Shops
  • The golf shop at the Kings’ Course Clubhouse

The Food Basket helps roughly 40,000 to 50,000 families a month — which has gone up due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 972 new infections, 2 COVID-related deaths
Waianae Boat Harbor
Man believed to be in his 30s shot, killed at Waianae Boat Harbor
Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
Police arrest murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu
COVID vaccine Hawaii
Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply on Monday reported that recent test results from water sources did...
BWS to test water sources on weekly basis, says latest results show no petroleum
Police provided this image of the suspected vehicle.
Hawaii Island police seek tips in suspected mail theft cases
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water coming out of their pipes during the...
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water during flushing process
More Navy water filters arrived on Oahu Sunday.
Navy spending $6 million on filtration system to clean up tainted water
Officials say that home flushing is expected to begin the Monday after Christmas.
Navy officials say that they expect to begin home flushing next week