Hawaii Island residents encouraged to donate in resort-wide food drive

Time is running out to stamp out hunger during the holidays.

A food drive for The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank — which has been running since Black Friday — will come to a close on Thursday.

The Waikoloa Foundation is also matching every pound of food collected with a monetary donation.

“The pandemic has only heightened food insecurity on Hawaiʻi Island and the challenges local families face every day,” said Kristin Frost Albrecht, executive director of The Food Basket. “We’re grateful for The Waikoloa Foundation’s generosity, support and keen understanding of what our community needs to survive and thrive.”

Community members can donate non-perishable food at the following locations:

The food court at the Queens’ Marketplace

A-Bay’s at the Kings’ Shops

The golf shop at the Kings’ Course Clubhouse

The Food Basket helps roughly 40,000 to 50,000 families a month — which has gone up due to the pandemic.

