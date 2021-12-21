Hawaii Island police seek tips in suspected mail theft cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating reports of mail theft in Leilani Estates in Pahoa.

Police said on the evening of Monday Dec. 13, the owner of a home along Nohea Street reported seeing an unknown vehicle enter her driveway after taking mail from their street-side box.

The driver also allegedly took a garden item from the property before leaving.

The vehicle was described as a possibly blue 4-door Honda that was missing a hubcap on the front of the driver’s side.

A similar vehicle was also recently seen removing mail in the Hawaiian Shores and Hawaiian Beaches subdivisions.

Anyone with information on the suspected thefts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

