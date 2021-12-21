Hawaii basketball draws Vanderbilt to open 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors men’s basketball team (4-3) returns to action in the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

With the absence of the tournament last year, the Christmas tradition returns to Manoa on December 22nd, 23rd and 25th.

Joining the Warriors on the court include BYU, Liberty, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Wyoming and the Hawaii’s first opponent Vanderbilt.

The Rainbow Warriors and Commodores (6-4) are set to clash on Wednesday as the finale of the tournament’s opening day.

It is just the third meeting ever between the teams and the first in more than three decades.

The Commodores were able to take the first two meetings between the teams, but UH looks to rally behind their school-record 18 three-pointers the last outing in their 88-52 blowout win against Hawai’i Pacific and take their first win against the Commodores in school history.

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on December 22nd.

The game will televised live on ESPN 2.

