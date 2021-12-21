Tributes
Forecast: Blustery conditions kick off the start of the winter season

Forecast: Blustery conditions persist for the start of the winter season
Forecast: Blustery conditions persist for the start of the winter season(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winter officially begins in Hawaii today at 559 AM HST. A windy and wet trade wind pattern will persist for the next couple of days. Most of the low clouds and showers transported by the gusty trade winds will affect windward and mauka areas, but they will also carry some showers over to leeward sections of the smaller islands. Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, are also expected to develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. The winds may weaken slightly as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

A steady supply of short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the N through NE for the next several days, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect starting Tuesday morning. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, with increased potential for long-period NW swell to arrive late next weekend.

Tracking trade winds that will kick it up a notch and become quite gusty - bringing us rough seas
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Friday; a little turbulent for Santa when he arrives to the islands
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, December 20, 2021
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Friday