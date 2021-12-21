Forecast: Blustery conditions kick off the start of the winter season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winter officially begins in Hawaii today at 559 AM HST. A windy and wet trade wind pattern will persist for the next couple of days. Most of the low clouds and showers transported by the gusty trade winds will affect windward and mauka areas, but they will also carry some showers over to leeward sections of the smaller islands. Clouds and showers, some with locally heavy rainfall, are also expected to develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. The winds may weaken slightly as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

A steady supply of short- and medium-period wind waves/swells will be arriving from the N through NE for the next several days, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect starting Tuesday morning. Very little swell energy from the NW is expected this week, with increased potential for long-period NW swell to arrive late next weekend.

