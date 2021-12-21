Weather alerts in effect for Hawaii Island due to heavy rains

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for portions of Hawaii Island on Tuesday due to heavy rain.

The advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Forecasters said radar showed rain falling at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour over leeward and interior Hawaii Island, with the heaviest rain near Milolii and Puuanahulu.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Hawaii Island until late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said recent rain has created nearly saturated conditions, mostly over the windward slopes, and additional heavy showers and thunderstorms from a passing upper disturbance could lead to flash flooding.

NWS said the windward slopes could see the highest flood risk, but warns that the entire island could be affected.

