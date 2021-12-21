Tributes
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health reports more Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 have been found in Hawaii. This brings the total number of known Omicron cases in the state to 50 — 49 of which are on Oahu.

DOH says the source of the variant cases are are being looked in to and it is reasonable to believe Omicron may be present on the neighbor islands.

“Early research shows the Omicron variant spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus,” DOH said in a news release Monday. “More data are needed to determine whether Omicron infections cause more severe illness than other variants.”

DOH continues to push the COVID vaccines as the best way to avoid serious COVID-related illnesses.

This comes as Hawaii continues to see a high triple-digit increases per day. On Monday, 840 new cases were reported, with no fatalities.

Nationally, Omicron variant cases have become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, according to federal health officials.

Related reports:

