DOD Inspector General to open investigation into Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility

Red Hill tour
Red Hill tour(Naalehu Anthony)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General plans to open an investigation into the operation, maintenance, safety and oversight of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility.

The Inspector General’s office made the announcement in a memo on Monday.

In early November, Hawaii’s congressional delegation first called for the Inspector General to look into whether the Navy properly investigated recent fuel releases and if it notified state health officials in a timely manner.

They also sought to find out whether the Navy delayed investigation or notification in an attempt to secure a permit to operate Red Hill.

About a month later, the delegation requested the Inspector General conduct a more comprehensive investigation into the safety hazards at the Red Hill fuel storage facility following reports of fuel contamination affecting military housing communities.

“Recent events have called into question the Navy’s operations of the Red Hill facility and their ability to ensure the safety of water provided to Hawaii’s military families and Oahu residents,” the delegation said, in a joint statement Monday.

“It is critical that the military restore safe drinking water immediately. We also need answers. We applaud the Department of Defense Inspector General for opening this evaluation. The IG’s findings will be critical to determining the future of Red Hill.”

The Inspector General’s office said would begin its investigation later this month.

Earlier this month, the DOH issued an emergency order, demanding the Navy suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel storage facility and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks. The Navy said it would contest the order, citing security risks.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

