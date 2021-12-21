Tributes
Defending National Champion Hawai’i Volleyball opens 2022 atop the AVCA preseason coaches poll

The Celebration is well underway in Columbus, Ohio — the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team was...
The Celebration is well underway in Columbus, Ohio — the Rainbow Warriors volleyball team was crowned National Champions, in what was only their second match in front of Fans this year, sweeping arch rival BYU to bring a title to the fans that stuck with the ‘Bows through thick and thin.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Dylan Chinen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cream of the crop.

The defending National Champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will begin the 2022 season ranked #1 in the nation.

On Monday the AVCA released their Preseason Coaches poll with UH collecting 12 first-place votes and 263 total points, placing them above UCLA #2 and Pepperdine #3

Runner up to last year’s national championship BYU was ranked #6, while Big West Champions UC Santa Barbara landed at #11.

The team claimed their first national title in program history back in May, ending the year with only one loss at a 17-1 record.

Last season, the ‘Bows ended the year leading the nation in team kills, team hitting percentage, and team assists.

Leading the pack were AVCA’s Player of the Year Rado Parapunov and All Americans Patrick Gasman, Gage Worsley, and Colton Cowell.

With the Graduation of Parapunov, Gasman, Worsley, and Cowell, This Warriors squad led by head coach Charlie Wade aim to continue their success on the floor building from their achievements from last season.

They will be looking for new members of the team to step up and continue the success they had the year before.

The 2022 season begins in Manoa for the #1 Rainbow Warriors as they host #7 Loyola-Chicago at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on January 5th at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

