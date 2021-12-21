Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As COVID infections rise, officials say no cases linked to Honolulu Marathon

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although COVID infections are climbing in Hawaii, officials say no cases have been linked to the Honolulu Marathon so far.

The CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Association Dr. James Barahal said he has been checking for COVID cases since the event on Dec. 12, and none have been reported.

He said that enough time has passed for cases to show up, citing a cluster the state Health Department is investigating at another event that happened the same weekend.

DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested

“We have a comparable timeframe event that happened that weekend at the Republik nightclub, where we’ve seen a cluster of cases for an indoor event,” Barahal said.

“I can say at this point that we’ve not heard of one case from someone at the Honolulu Marathon or reports of any outbreak, and I think the timeframe is such that we probably would have heard by now.”

Barahal added that the difference in cases shows that indoor events have a higher risk of spreading COVID, compared to outdoor events.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
Generic Image
Investigation finds 2 Oahu restaurants ‘shortchanged’ cooks by failing to pay overtime
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu

Latest News

The emergence of the Omicron strain has presented a new wildcard for any projections.
UHERO: Omicron creates murky picture for state’s recovery in 2022
Aerial view of Honolulu.
DOH: Hawaii’s Omicron case count hits 50, most found on Oahu
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths
At least 30 recent cases have been tied to a Honolulu nightclub venue.
Hawaii's latest COVID surge puts medical experts on edge; county leaders cautiously watch infection rates