As COVID infections rise, officials say no cases linked to Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although COVID infections are climbing in Hawaii, officials say no cases have been linked to the Honolulu Marathon so far.

The CEO of the Honolulu Marathon Association Dr. James Barahal said he has been checking for COVID cases since the event on Dec. 12, and none have been reported.

He said that enough time has passed for cases to show up, citing a cluster the state Health Department is investigating at another event that happened the same weekend.

“We have a comparable timeframe event that happened that weekend at the Republik nightclub, where we’ve seen a cluster of cases for an indoor event,” Barahal said.

“I can say at this point that we’ve not heard of one case from someone at the Honolulu Marathon or reports of any outbreak, and I think the timeframe is such that we probably would have heard by now.”

Barahal added that the difference in cases shows that indoor events have a higher risk of spreading COVID, compared to outdoor events.

