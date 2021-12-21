BWS to test water sources on weekly basis, says latest results show no petroleum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply on Monday reported that recent test results from water sources did not show any petroleum products.

BWS said the tests were taken at its Halawa well, Moanalua wells and Halawa shaft.

This was the second test for the Halawa shaft.

BWS said tests for its Aiea well are expected this week.

Officials said BWS will continue to test these water sources on a weekly basis until further notice and will post results on its website.

BWS had shut down several wells over the past few weeks in a bid to protect against contamination in the public system after the state Department of Health detected high levels of fuel contamination in the Navy’s water system.

