‘Bows football begins Bowl week practices ahead of Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First practice of bowl week is in the books for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they get ready to face Memphis on Christmas eve in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Team telling reporters that they’re looking to get a win not only for themselves, but for the entire State.

“Got to protect our home turf, you know we got another team coming in and whether its neutral or whatever its our home field.” UH defensive back Khoury Bethley said.

The Hawaii Bowl Logo now covers the turf at TC Ching Field as the ‘Bows make their final preparations for the Tigers.

UH using the three week break between their last game in Wyoming to get healthy ahead of their Christmas Eve clash.

“A lot of treatment time, especially now that were done with school.” Bethley said. “We have extra time to get in the training room, but everybody’s feeling good, were excited to get one more game so trying to go out and win it and send the seniors out the right way, get a bowl ring with it too.”

The ‘Bows meet Memphis for the first time in program history.

Leading the way for the Tigers is freshman quarterback Seth Henigan, who passed for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in just his first season under center for Memphis.

Meanwhile, UH will also have a true freshman at the helm of their offense after Chevan Cordeiro left the program at the beginning of the month, thrusting Brayden Schager into the starting roll ahead of the Bowl Game.

“You know when I had to start those three games, they really rallied around me and I think they’re doing kind of the same thing now, I think this team believes in me just as much as I believe in me , so I think we just have a good team chemistry right now, everybody’s strong chemistry wise so were going to be ready to go.” Brayden Schager said. “Just seeing the coaches and all the players just have confidence in me, that gives confidence to myself.”

Kick off is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.

