Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans heading to Maui for stand-up show

Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans(Maui Arts and Cultural Center)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to laugh! Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is heading to Hawaii in January.

Wayans will be performing a stand-up show at Castle Theater on Maui on Jan. 14.

Tickets go on sale for Maui Arts and Cultural Center members on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Tickets range from $15 to $125.

All attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Republik venue in Honolulu
DOH tracks down COVID cluster at The Republik nightclub; attendees urged to get tested
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 972 new infections, 2 COVID-related deaths
Waianae Boat Harbor
Man believed to be in his 30s shot, killed at Waianae Boat Harbor
Authorities said 32-year-old Brae Sales allegedly killed Keith Zalonka.
Police arrest murder suspect after body found in Kahaluu
COVID vaccine Hawaii
Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

Latest News

The Board of Water Supply on Monday reported that recent test results from water sources did...
BWS to test water sources on weekly basis, says latest results show no petroleum
Police provided this image of the suspected vehicle.
Hawaii Island police seek tips in suspected mail theft cases
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water coming out of their pipes during the...
Navy officials say that some residents may see brown water during flushing process
More Navy water filters arrived on Oahu Sunday.
Navy spending $6 million on filtration system to clean up tainted water
Officials say that home flushing is expected to begin the Monday after Christmas.
Navy officials say that they expect to begin home flushing next week