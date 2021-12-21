Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans heading to Maui for stand-up show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to laugh! Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is heading to Hawaii in January.

Wayans will be performing a stand-up show at Castle Theater on Maui on Jan. 14.

Tickets go on sale for Maui Arts and Cultural Center members on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Tickets range from $15 to $125.

All attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

Click here for more information on how to purchase tickets.

