Wet and windy for the next several days

Strong trade winds will combine with slightly unstable conditions to bring more showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, on Monday. Thunderstorms may also be possible Monday afternoon over Hawaii Island. More showers and even stronger trade winds will arrive with a frontal boundary coming in late Monday, with winds reaching advisory levels for some of the windier areas of Maui and Hawaii Island, where rainfall chances will be the greatest. The wet and windy trade wind pattern will likely continue for several days before trades drop of a bit heading into Christmas weekend.

On the ocean, a small craft advisory is posted until 6p.m. Thursday for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds. In surf, rough and choppy waves will increase on east shores, possibly reaching 10-foot advisory levels by late Monday or Tuesday. A small northwest swell may hold through Monday, with another small pulse possible Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, no major swells are expected for the coming week.

