Viral video of laughing fox brings attention to fox rescue group

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota fox rescue group is garnering national attention after it posted a video that has millions of views.

“We’ve had a few videos go viral, and every time that happens, there’s like an influx of, you know, emails and messages,” Ethan Frankamp with Save A Fox said.

The rescue group takes in domesticated foxes that are not a fit to be released back into nature.

“All the foxes here are, I guess, domesticated, but I mean, some of them are pretty wild,” Frankamp said.

Because the animals are cute, some people want to adopt them.

Save A Fox adopts out the animals, but not everyone is a fit.

“It takes a pretty special person in the right circumstance and location to actually be able to adopt a fox from us,” Frankamp said.

If you are interested in adopting, he said to check with your city, county and state because not all communities allow you to own a fox.

You will also need to fox-proof your home.

“If you have carpet, that’s going to be a bad time. If there is any soft furniture or blankets, they will get destroyed. Stuff is going to get wrecked, most likely,” he said.

Most importantly, you will need a lot of patience.

“You have to be willing to adapt to the fox. There’s a lot of changes you will have to make in order to provide the fox a good life,” Frankamp said.

Even though the animals are cute and they look cuddly, it may be best to admire them from afar.

“We don’t want people to get like a misconception that they are just laughing, funny dogs because that’s not the case at all,” Frankamp said. “We try to make sure we are honest with people and not trying to glorify them as adorable pets that are perfect, because they definitely aren’t.”

