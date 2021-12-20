Tributes
US Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia announces birth of daughter

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol...
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Georgia senator is welcoming his first child. Sen. Ossoff said on social media Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter, Eva Beth Ossoff.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A senator from Georgia has welcomed his first child.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, 34, said on social media Monday that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter.

“Alisha and I are overjoyed and totally in love with Eva Beth Ossoff,” Jon Ossoff said.

Ossoff said his wife and child “are both doing well.”

Kramer is a medical resident at Emory University. She and Ossoff were married in 2018 after dating in high school and while they attended Georgetown University together.

The first-term Democratic senator won election in a January runoff, unseating Republican David Perdue. Ossoff earlier lost a special U.S. House election against Republican Karen Handel in 2017. During that race, Ossoff lived outside Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, saying his wife needed to be close to Emory for her studies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

