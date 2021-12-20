Saint Louis, Kahuku return to the HHSAA Open Division State Football Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaii high school football laid dormant for over a year, some things never change as Kahuku and Saint Louis are set to collide in the 2021 State Championship.

The Red Raiders kicked off semifinal Saturday with a shutout 21-0 win over Campbell.

Kahuku quarterback Jason Mariteragi threw two touchdowns and ran in another to get the OIA champs back to the championship.

In the night cap, the Trojans and Crusaders put on a back and fourth battle in the wet and rainy conditions at Skippa Diaz Stadium, taking it all the way down to the wire.

Mill Vill pulling some Mililani Magic with a two-point conversion to take the lead, but STL would respond, marching down to kick a field goal which eventually become the game winner.

The Stage is now set for another installment in the Saint Louis-Kahuku rivalry, the two teams have met in three of the last four open division title games since 2016.

“Saint Louis are the defending champs so that’s all we have to say about them, they are on the top of the hill, until anybody tells me differently, they are the defending champions.” Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho told reporters. “We know its going to be physical and its going to be great football.”

The Crusaders echo the excitement to add another chapter in the storied match up.

“I think this is the best team they’ve had in a while and they got great players on both sides of the ball, but you know I like my team.” Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco said. “That’s who we want to play, that’s who the whole State wants to see us play, you know and its a historic match up and i’m looking forward to it.”

The Open Division title match is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Skippa Diaz Stadium on the campus of Farrington High School.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.