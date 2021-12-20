Navy spending $6 million on filtration system to clean up tainted water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy will spend $6 million to lease at least 25 industrial-scale water filter systems to clean up its fuel contaminated water.

The first seven of the filters have already been installed and will begin operating on Monday.

“As I said no cost was spared, no effort not made,” said Lt. Commander John Daly.

The Navy said the filtration system will first be used to scrub its water distribution system and its large holding tanks.

The treated water -- which the Navy says will be free of chemical pollutants -- will be released onto wide grassy areas, the sewer system and into select storm drains -- under agreements reached with the state, the City and County of Honolulu and the EPA.

The Navy said it will next flush the water from the faucets and appliances in contaminated homes. The flushing will be conducted in a neighborhood by neighborhood in a process that will take 30 to 45 days, the Navy said.

Military and civilian families who were relocated to Waikiki will likely remain in their hotels during the flushing period.

“The end product is not just homes but we also have churches. We have businesses, restaurants -- all kinds of people connected to our water system,” said Daly.

Last week, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply said it was skeptical that the Navy can scrub all of its pipes and waterlines of the fuel because petroleum doesn’t dissolve in water and tends to stick to the pipes.

But the Navy said it is confident its plan will work.

“We got some experience to lean on that demonstrates that this can be done through flushing,” said Daly.

