Lahainluna set to meet ‘Iolani in Division I HHSAA State Football Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii High School Athletic Association State Football Tournament returned Friday with a Division I semifinal double header.

Both games took place at Skippa Diaz Stadium at Farringtion High School with Lahainaluna and Konawaena kicking things off in game one.

The MIL Champs took down the Wildcats in a dominant 30-7 win to advance to their first Division I title match — the Lunas moved up to Division I following the 2019 season.

The Lunas defense played lights out forcing 10 turnovers, seven of those were interceptions.

In the last game of the night, ‘Iolani shutout the OIA DI champion Aiea 21-0 to make their way to the title match against Lahainaluna.

Without starting quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui, the Raiders went to their work horse in running back Brody Bantolina, snagged three scores Friday night to complete the hat trick.

The last time the two teams met was back in the 2014 HHSAA Division II title game, with ‘Iolani coming out with the 31-14 victory — both teams are searching for their first DI title.

Kick off is set for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time from Farrington High School.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.