HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm fire at home in Aiea

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that sparked at a home in Aiea on Monday morning.

Officials said nine units staffed with about 34 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire on Hekaha Street.

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. and firefighters at the scene said the one-story home was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. HFD said the home had been previously burned.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 5:10 a.m.

The cost of damages is unknown at this time and the cause remains under investigation.

