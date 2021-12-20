Tributes
Hawaii reports 840 new COVID infections; no additional deaths

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 840 new COVID cases Monday and no additional fatalities.

The latest infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 93,586.

The death toll from the virus remains at 1,072.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 4,986 cases detected.

DOH: It’s ‘reasonable’ to conclude Omicron is circulating statewide

Amid an alarming increase in COVID infections, the governor and health leaders are urging the public to be vigilant and take additional precautions such as getting vaccinated or a booster shot.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 742 were on Oahu
  • 42 on Maui
  • 26 on Hawaii Island
  • 21 on Kauai
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested

There were also five people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

