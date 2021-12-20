Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers to persist through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan building far north of the state will provide a windy and wet trade wind weather pattern across the islands through mid-week.

Expect numerous trade showers over most windward and mauka sections.

The gusty trade winds will carry scattered trade showers over to leeward sections of some of the smaller islands. Clouds and showers will also likely develop over leeward sections of the Big Island each afternoon. A Wind Advisory may be needed for some of the typically windier land areas, especially on parts of the Big Island and Maui County.

There appears to be enough instability near the eastern end of the state to allow for a few thunderstorms to develop across the Big Island again Monday afternoon. The trade winds may weaken as we head into the Christmas Holiday Weekend.

Wind swells will be arriving from the NE and NNE over the next couple of days.

Surf along exposed east facing shores may become large enough to warrant a High Surf Advisory by late Monday or Tuesday.

Latest News

