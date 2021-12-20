Tributes
Arson suspect accused of throwing ‘homemade incendiary devices’ arrested

HNN File / HPD police vehicle
HNN File / HPD police vehicle(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the Kaimuki area Saturday night.

Honolulu police say James Wilder allegedly threw several homemade ‘incendiary devices’ at a 36-year-old man.

The suspected was arrested after police responded and taken into custody along Date Street near Kamuela Avenue.

Wilder was booked for first-degree arson and explosive device charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

