Arson suspect accused of throwing ‘homemade incendiary devices’ arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson in the Kaimuki area Saturday night.

Honolulu police say James Wilder allegedly threw several homemade ‘incendiary devices’ at a 36-year-old man.

The suspected was arrested after police responded and taken into custody along Date Street near Kamuela Avenue.

Wilder was booked for first-degree arson and explosive device charges.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

