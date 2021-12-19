Rescuers search Kaiwi Point waters for missing man last seen on opihi picking trip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First responders on Hawaii Island are scouring waters along Kaiwi Point searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the man fell into the water before 11 a.m. Saturday. His friend, who was picking opihi at the time the man fell into the water, jumped in to try and save him, but was pulled down underwater too.

The two men were eventually separated and the 47-year-old wasn’t seen after going under.

Rescue crews responded with choppers and boats to conduct searches. There were no signs of the man during the search Saturday, and officials said it would resume Sunday.

Coast Guard, DLNR teams are also assisting in the search. Ocean conditions were reported to be rough at the time of the incident.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.