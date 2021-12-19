Tributes
Man believed to be in his 30s shot, killed at Waianae Boat Harbor

HNN File Image / HPD Crime Scene Unit
HNN File Image / HPD Crime Scene Unit(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was found dead early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Waianae Boat Harbor.

Honolulu EMS officials responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. at 85-491 Farrington Highway.

The man is believed to be in his 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting were limited, however police sources said the victim was seen supposedly fighting with four others in the parking lot before the shooting.

The man hasn’t yet been identified. No arrests have been made.

A second-degree murder case has been launched.

