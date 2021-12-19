Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hawaii is largely due to gatherings during Thanksgiving, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Saturday.

The state reported 707 new cases and three deaths Saturday — on top of Friday’s three-month high of 797 new infections.

Green said hospitalizations will like increase in January and February because of the rising case loads.

“So far, our hospital numbers have stayed basically OK. We were in the mid 30s. We’re at 46 people in the hospital today,” Green said.

“But as the case counts go up, we’ll see some more people in the hospital in January and February.”

Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also expressed concerns about the rising cases but neither said they plan to reinstate COVID restrictions.

That’s because even with the recent surge the hospitals aren’t yet being overrun.

“Right now, the early readings on this situation is that the disease has been relatively mild as far the onset of Omicron. Our hospitals are not being taxed,” said Blangiardi.

Both Ige and Blangiardi are urging more people to get vaccinated. They’re also asking those who are vaccinated to get a booster shot to protect themselves against the latest variants.

“We are definitely concerned. The increasing cases we did anticipate but certainly we want to remind everyone that the way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” said Ige.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.