Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Recent spike in cases largely tied to Thanksgiving gatherings

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hawaii is largely due to gatherings during Thanksgiving, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Saturday.

The state reported 707 new cases and three deaths Saturday — on top of Friday’s three-month high of 797 new infections.

Green said hospitalizations will like increase in January and February because of the rising case loads.

“So far, our hospital numbers have stayed basically OK. We were in the mid 30s. We’re at 46 people in the hospital today,” Green said.

“But as the case counts go up, we’ll see some more people in the hospital in January and February.”

Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also expressed concerns about the rising cases but neither said they plan to reinstate COVID restrictions.

That’s because even with the recent surge the hospitals aren’t yet being overrun.

“Right now, the early readings on this situation is that the disease has been relatively mild as far the onset of Omicron. Our hospitals are not being taxed,” said Blangiardi.

Both Ige and Blangiardi are urging more people to get vaccinated. They’re also asking those who are vaccinated to get a booster shot to protect themselves against the latest variants.

“We are definitely concerned. The increasing cases we did anticipate but certainly we want to remind everyone that the way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” said Ige.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige urged residents to take precautions and to get vaccinated or a booster shot amid...
Governor urges vigilance, precautions amid ‘alarming’ surge in COVID infections
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans, with some getting tested beforehand
A cellphone video shows a store employee thwarting a would-be shoplifter
Amid surge in bold thefts, community rallies around store clerk at center of viral video
An Oahu grand jury has indicted 6 men after an attempted takeover at the Office of Hawaiian...
6 men accused of violent takeover of OHA headquarters indicted on multiple felonies
Neighbors in Napili complain the structure dwarfs the community and say a “Stop Work Order”...
Maui County orders landowners to stop construction on monster home

Latest News

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, much of the recent surge is largely due to gatherings over...
Despite holidays approaching, cases spiking, state leaders say no plans to reinstate restrictions
Lines were long Friday at a COVID test site at Honolulu's airport.
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans, with some getting tested beforehand
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 707 new infections, 3 COVID-related deaths
An alarming rise in COVID cases in Hawaii is coming at a time when people are coming together...
New COVID case surge makes people rethink holiday plans — including getting tested